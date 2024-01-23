Serious Crash, Tomoana Road, Hastings

Police are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle on Tomoana Road, Hastings, reported around 12:20pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed at the intersections of Tomoana Road/Williams Street and Tomoana Road/Nelson Street, diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversions.

