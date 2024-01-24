Arrests After Daylight Robbery In Northland

Police in the Far North have taken two males into custody following a brazen robbery in Waipapa yesterday.

At around 2.39pm, Police were notified that three males had run into a commercial address on Klinac Lane and stolen several items.

Sergeant Mark Barratt says the offenders ran back to a nearby vehicle with the stolen goods.

“A staff member has managed to get accurate details of the vehicle, following a short altercation outside the store,” he says.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, but these details were quickly passed onto Police to follow up.”

The offenders fled the scene in this vehicle and were sighted by a Police unit heading south towards Whangārei.

“An officer signalled for the driver of the vehicle to stop near Hukerenui and both occupants were taken into custody without further incident,” Sergeant Barratt says.

The third offender had left the area undetected in another vehicle, but Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate them.

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today, 24 January charged with theft over one thousand dollars.

Police have referred the other offender to Youth Aid.

