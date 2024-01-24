Information Sought, Serious Crash Nelson

Nelson Police are seeking information in relation to a serious crash where a car collided with a pedestrian at the weekend.

Police were called to Wakefield Quay near the Waterfront Apartments about 10:34pm on Sunday, 21 January.

One person was critically injured as a result.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or may have information such as CCTV footage from the area that may assist investigations is urged to contact Police by calling 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240122/9684.

