Ongoing incident in the Auckland CBD

Police are responding to an ongoing incident in Albert Park in the CBD.

A person has made a number of concerning comments.

As a precaution, Albert Park has been evacuated and the streets immediately surrounding the park have been cordoned off.

Buildings on Princes Street and Bowen Lane have also been evacuated.

There will be a visible Police presence in the area while this matter is resolved, and the public is advised to stay away during this time.

