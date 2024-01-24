Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Estimated 175,000 Flock To TSB Festival Of Lights Over Summer

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights 2023/2024 summer season ended on Sunday once again proving a hit with up to 175,000 visitors turning out – 20 per cent more than last summer’s festival.

The lights went out at the weekend, marking the end of the five-week festival in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park which featured almost 90 events and 14 light installations.

NPDC’s Events Lead, Lisa Ekdahl was delighted with the turnout, continuing the consistent growth the festival has experienced in recent years, particularly after being crowned New Zealand’s Favourite Event for 2021.

“Observing both locals and out-of-town visitors enjoying the lights and music experience we offer every season is incredibly rewarding. The dedication put into organising this free event becomes truly meaningful when met with such overwhelming support.”

Lisa says that the great weather played a big role in the event’s success, with only a handful of event changes needed.

“This event has a huge team behind it with council staff, sponsors, contractors, and volunteers putting in the mahi to support the running of this event. We are thankful to all of those involved.”

She says a more detailed report on the economic impact of the festival and visitor numbers is expected in the next few months.

If you visited TSB Festival of Lights throughout the summer, we’d love to hear your feedback and invite people to take this survey, which is open until 31 January.

Fast Facts:

  • The 2023/2024 TSB Festival of Lights ran from 16 December 2023 to 21 January 2024.
  • Up to 140,000 people have visited the TSB Festival of Lights in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park in recent years.
  • The 2022/2023 festival season post analysis study by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) showed it pumped more than $8m into the local economy with 28 per cent of total visits from out of region.
  • Last year’s festival also had a 92% visitor satisfaction rating and 100% from event performers and entertainers.
  • In 2022 the TSB Festival of Lights won two New Zealand Event Association Awards from their last season, including Best Government Event 2023 and New Zealand’s Favourite Event 2021 (as voted by the public).
  • Up to 10,000 people attend the festival’s free New Year’s Eve event.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 