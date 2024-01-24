Charges laid following incident at Avondale Christmas Parade

Police have completed an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Avondale Christmas Parade in November last year.

The incident occurred on 25 November 2023 while the parade was underway on Great North Road.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says a thorough enquiry has been carried out into the events that afternoon.

“As a result of our investigation, we have charged a 45-year-old man with two counts of careless driving causing injury,” she says.

The man has been summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court on 4 March 2024.

Inspector Robertson says Police investigated allegations of assaults taking place following the initial crash.

“Despite extensive enquiries for CCTV, video footage or independent witnesses, we have not been able to corroborate these reports,” she says.

“As such, Police have concluded our enquiries into this incident and we have advised all parties concerned.”

