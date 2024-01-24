Police seek Sean Nicholas in Auckland

Waitematā Police are seeking sightings of 52-year-old Sean Nicholas, who has a warrant for his arrest for breaching release conditions.

Nicholas uses a wheelchair, but has partial mobility in his arms and legs.

He is known to visit the central Auckland and New Lynn areas.

He is considered to be unpredictable and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 240123/5510.

