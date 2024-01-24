Arrests made – Stokes Valley homicide

Three people have been charged in relation to the murder of 39-year-old Rawiri Zane Wharerau and the attempted murder of his 41-year-old brother last month.

Both brothers were shot at their home address in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, during a family member’s 50th birthday celebration in the early hours of Saturday 16 December 2023.

Rawiri died at the address while his brother was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow on charges of murder and attempted murder.

A 53 year-old woman is also due to appear in the Gisborne District Court charged with accessory after the fact.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says, “a dedicated team of Police Officers and Detectives from throughout the Wellington District have worked diligently on this investigation over the past six weeks.

“From day one we have worked closely with the tight-knit community of Stokes Valley, and the Wharerau whanau.

“The investigation team would like to thank the community and whanau who helped us tremendously in the investigation, providing information which assisted in identifying those responsible and holding them to account.

“No one deserves to suffer the events that led to the death of one brother and the serious harm of another.

“We hope these arrests provide reassurance to the community and Wharerau whanau,” says Detective Inspector Ryan.

