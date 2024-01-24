RESCUE: Whenuakura (Donut Island)

This morning, surf lifeguards from Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) were tasked to assist in the rescue of a person stuck on Whenuakura (Donut Island) in Whangamatā.

The person was last seen entering the island, which has a lagoon in the middle of it, at 9am by someone on a jetski. The surf was large, with big swells rolling in through the entrance of the island.

Three surf lifeguards responded with a Rescue Water Craft at 9:45am. Due to the rough conditions, an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) with three surf lifeguards onboard was also launched at 10:15am to assist.

At 11:15am, the person was retrieved safely and returned to shore, where they were assessed.

While the rescue was being carried out, Whangamatā SLSC Search and Rescue Squad assisted with the patrol.

Whenuakura is a popular spot for people to go. However, Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to take this opportunity to remind people that you should always check the conditions before going in. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

Also, if someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for Police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

