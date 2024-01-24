Update: Incident in the Auckland CBD

Police acknowledge the cooperation and understanding from the public today as an incident was resolved at Albert Park.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says the incident was able to be resolved safely just after 2pm.

“I would like to acknowledge the public’s patience while this incident unfolded, as several evacuations and cordons impacted many people going about their business at the time,” he says.

“Police continued to engage with the man and these measures were put in place so we could ensure the safety of all.”

Police took the 52-year-old man involved into custody, Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“This man was wanted to arrest by Police at the time. He remains in Police custody and charges still pending for this particular incident.”

