Waitematā Police make arrest in complex scam investigation

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Waitematā Financial Crime Unit has zeroed in on a million dollar fake investment scam duping Kiwis out of their savings.

On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at a South Auckland address linked to the scam.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, of Waitematā CIB, says the arrest is a significant development in what is a complex area of investigation.

“Police making enquiries at the address located and seized a number of documents and computer equipment believed to be linked to the alleged offending.”

As a result of these enquiries, a 72-year-old male was arrested at the address and charged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says the male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday 26 January.

“The male will face ten counts of money laundering, which is alleged to involve around$1.775 million dollars’ worth of money changing hands.”

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and Police cannot rule out further charges in relation to this alleged offending.

“We have previously engaged with our overseas counterparts and will continue to do so as our enquiries progress,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says.

At this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says sadly, in general, Police see no shortage of fraud files coming across our desks.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of esurient people both here in New Zealand and abroad who seek to cause harm to vulnerable members of our community by scamming them out of their earnings.”

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, contact Police at 105.police.govt.nz, or call Police on 105 and report the matter.

Additionally, a number of resources are also available to those who believe they may or could be the victim of this type of offending.

There are several NZ Government websites that have information and advice to help avoid falling victim to common fraudulent activity and scams.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has more information on how you can prevent yourself, family and friends from being scammed. Visit https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch/

The Financial Markets Authority provides helpful advice on its website to help avoid falling victim to online investments scams. Visit https://www.fma.govt.nz

CERT NZ provides advice on how to respond to an avoid cyber security incidents. Visit https://www.cert.govt.nz/

