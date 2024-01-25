Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Sentenced For Skippering Vessel Into Flock Of Protected Seabirds

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

An Auckland man has been fined $2500 after he was successfully prosecuted for deliberately skippering a speedboat through a flock of protected seabirds – he then shared the video of the incident on social media.

Matthew Jurlina, a professional rugby player, was prosecuted by DOC after investigators were alerted to a video of the incident shared on Instagram in 2022. He appeared for sentencing in the North Shore District Court yesterday (24 January)

The video included an overlay of text which read “we (expletive) love birds, ay”. People on board the vessel are seen and heard yelling and laughing as the boat goes directly through the clearly visible flock.

The flock of protected tītī wainui/fairy prion was resting on the surface of the water near Simpson’s Rock in the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana.

Dylan Swain, DOC’s Investigations Team Leader, says the defendant made no attempt to slow down or alter his course to avoid striking the seabirds – behaviour recorded in the video posted on Instagram.

“The boat ploughed right through the middle of a large flock at high speed. Based on the video evidence, it’s highly likely birds were hit by the boat – either killing them instantly or breaking bones, leaving them unable to swim or fly, and therefore they would starve to death.”

Tītī wainui/fairy prions are a small seabird found throughout New Zealand. They feed in large flocks on the ocean surface, and by shallow diving to take prey, putting them at risk from vessel strike.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Speed is the critical risk factor to seabirds, as given enough time, they can easily avoid moving vessels.[1]

“Our message to boaties is about responsible use of their vessels around wildlife - slow down immediately if you see a flock of seabirds on the water, and alter your course away from them,” Dylan says.

“It’s time for New Zealanders to consider seabirds and gulls as important, protected wildlife, just like a kiwi.

“They don’t deserve to be deliberately harmed on the water or chased by dogs on land – behaviour like this disturbs them and can kill them,” Dylan says.

He also urged social media users to report any videos or posts showing harm to protected wildlife to report it to DOC via 0800 DOC HOT.

“The public can be our ‘eyes and ears’ in protecting threatened wildlife – we will investigate if we’re provided with information and links to what people have seen.”

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to harass, hunt or kill protected species. Offenders can be sentenced up to two years imprisonment and issued a fine of up to $250,000.

In 2022, DOC successfully prosecuted a Manawatu man who took a poisonous and protected sea snake from a beach, posted videos of his exploits to social media – and ignored DOC advice to return the animal to the beach.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 