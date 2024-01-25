Upcoming Maintenance On SH2 Between Rimu Road And Irish Road

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists of upcoming maintenance on State Highway 2 (SH2) between Rimu Road and Irish Road from Sunday 11 February to Monday 11 March.

This is to repair a potentially hazardous slip outside Max Birt Sawmill.

Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions but there will be temporary traffic management in place to keep our workers safe. This will include:

Sunday 11 and Monday 12 February: Night-time stop/go while our team set up temporary lane markings.

Tuesday 13 February to Sunday 10 March: Motorists travelling eastbound (towards Maramarua) will use one of the westbound lanes. Speed restrictions will apply.

Sunday 10 and Monday 11 March: Night-time stop/go while our team remove the temporary lane markings.

Access to and from Avon Road may be closed. Traffic will be detoured via signs through Pokeno and SH1/SH2 link.

We appreciate that SH2 is a popular route between Waikato/ Coromandel/ Bay of Plenty and Auckland during the holidays. To minimise disruption, we have scheduled work after school holidays and Waitangi day.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and expect minor delays to your journey.

This work is weather dependent and may change from the above dates. For real-time travel information please use the Journey Planner.

You can also view the schedule at www.nzta.govt.nz/asm/upcoming-maintenance.

