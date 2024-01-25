Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Five Days, Four Seasons And Three Anniversaries

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 12:25 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 25 - Monday 29 January
 

It is going to be changeable for a few days weatherwise for New Zealanders, with MetService forecasting a series of systems to cross the country. Today, Thursday, will be relatively fine for most, although cloudy for the eastern North Island and far south.

A rain-bearing front moves onto the southwest of Aotearoa New Zealand tonight, followed by a more significant rain on Friday night with a second front.

This second front will bring heavy rain and strong wind to the west of the South Island. An Orange Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for the Westland District, with Watches for Fiordland, the Grey District, Buller and the headwaters of rivers in Otago and Canterbury. The rain Warnings run from 8pm Friday until 9am on Saturday.

Strong Wind Watches are in place for Fiordland, the Queenstown Lakes District and northern Southland, the Canterbury High Country and Wellington. The South Island Watches run from 9pm Friday until 9am Saturday, and for Wellington from 6am to 3pm Saturday.

The front moves up the North Island on Saturday, bringing rain or showers to most areas.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie says, “The start of Auckland and Northland Anniversary weekend should be dry, with the front only expected to bring a few showers late Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the latter part of Auckland and Northland long weekend doesn’t look so great. Rain and strong northwesterly wind move onto the North Island on Sunday. At this stage, it looks like the lower North Island will receive its heaviest rain on Sunday afternoon and evening, with northern areas, including Auckland and Northland, in the firing line in the evening and overnight.”

By Monday the main rain band has moved off to the east, but it will still be showery across the North Island, with the strong winds switching southerly.

Showers continue over the lower South Island on Sunday before a ridge moves in to fine things up on Monday.

Alain continues, “Apart from a period of rain on Saturday morning, the upper south looks mainly fine, apart from periods of high cloud for the Nelson and Buller Anniversary weekend.”

In other news, Tropical Cyclone (TC) Kirrily was named by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, on Wednesday evening. TC Kirrily is expected to cross the north Queensland coast as a Category 2 system around midnight tonight Queensland time and is not expected to impact New Zealand. However, MetService will continue to monitor its progress in case the forecast changes.

Alain advises, “With the changeable weather this week it is important to keep an eye on the MetService Warnings page for updates as the situation unfolds.”

Today, MetService has launched mobile phone notifications which will alert users of the MetService NZ Weather app when Red Warnings for New Zealand’s most extreme weather are issued. Activate yours now and download the app if you haven’t yet.

© Scoop Media

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
