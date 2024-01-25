Wing 372: New Year, New You – In Blue

New Zealand Police welcomed 50 new officers today as Wing 372 celebrated their success in front of whānau and friends.

In attendance was Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, Police Minister Hon Mark Mitchell, members of the Police executive, and patron Chappie Te Kani.

Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki, Chappie Te Kani, said of the wing that a winning recipe would be ‘relationships, integrity and service’. In his speech to the wing on their pōwhiri, he told the recruits that his work and their work were very similar and both focus on prevention, relationships and working with the community, while integrity and empathy are key values to both.

This wing is made up of several officers with family currently serving or who have previously served in Police including some who are the grandchildren and great grandchildren of police officers nationally and internationally.

The wing includes a number ex-military from New Zealand and abroad.

Some recruits are tertiary educated and some hold trades ranging from building to bricklaying.

There are a number of dedicated volunteers, and some who have been working for Police in other roles, such as Authorised Officers and Emergency Communicators.

The Leadership Award winner is Constable Brendon Manley, who holds a degree in business and has worked in management roles most of his life. Brendon spent time in the New Zealand Army Reserve Infantry, medics and logistics, so he’s the perfect fit for the leadership award. He says “Joining police aligns to my values and purpose. College training has given me life-long friends and memories and I look forward to the new challenges."

Brendon will be based in Auckland City District.

The Minister’s Award for Top of Wing, after the collation of all course assessments goes to Constable Tristan Lancaster. Tristan is a qualified electrician and was inspired to follow family members into Police. “I’d like to thank my family and wing mates for getting me through the process. It’s been a truly amazing journey and I’m looking forward to getting started in district.

Tristan is posted to Canterbury District.

The constable who achieved second in wing is ex-teacher Constable Kieran Frewen who’s posted to Waikato District.

Kieran holds a Bachelor of Sport and Leisure along with a graduate teaching diploma, and also has a Bachelor in Engineering. “I quickly realised working for Police ticked more boxes for me than any other career could. Solving complex problems, always learning and growing, making a positive difference in others’ lives, being part of a team, and being active.”

Patron: Chappie Te Kani

Chappie Te Kani (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Tūhoe, Ngāti Maniapoto, Rongowhakaata) is a dedicated and respected public service leader. He is currently Secretary for Children and Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki – the Ministry for Children, a role he took up in December 2022 after more than a year acting in the role. Chappie’s first name is officially Te Hapimana. His name and nickname have been passed on to him from his whānau, along with his sense of service.

Chappie grew up on a farm at Whatatutu, a small town northeast of Gisborne, and comes from a prominent Tairāwhiti whānau that has provided generations of social service.

After studying at Victoria University his public service career started in 2006 as Deputy Secretary of Treaty Negotiations with the Ministry for the Environment.

He has also been a Policy Advisor in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Acting Chief Executive Te Arawhiti, Acting Chief Executive Ministry of Pacific Peoples, Assistant Commissioner at the Public Service Commission, and Head of System Assurance and Continuous Improvement (Covid-19 response) at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Chappie has said of himself: “My whānau, my whakapapa … my absolute core is my identity, without hesitation, I was born Ngāti Porou, I will die Ngāti Porou, and everything in between is part of my journey.”

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Tristan Lancaster, posted to Canterbury District. Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student: Constable Kieran Frewen, posted to Waikato District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Brendon Manley, posted to Auckland City District. The Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Ryan Ballantyne, posted to Waitematā District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Daniel Curtis, posted to Waikato District. Firearms Award: Constable Bruce Lange-Smith posted, to Counties Manukau District. Deployment:

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts the week starting Monday 5 February.

Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 17: Auckland City - 9, Counties Manukau - 5, Waitematā - 3, Northland – 1, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 4, Eastern - 6, Central - 3, Wellington - 5, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 5, Southern - 3.

Demographics:

34 percent are female, and 66 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 60 percent of the wing, with Māori 18 percent, Pasifika 4 percent and Asian 14 percent. Latin American, African and Middle East (LAAM) 2 percent and Other 2 percent.

