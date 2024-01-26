Four arrested in Northland following firearms incident

Police have taken four men into custody following a violent incident which began in West Auckland early this morning.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alfred Zhou, Waitematā CIB, says Police were notified of a home invasion at an address in Massey at around 12.30am.

“Three men, all carrying firearms, have entered the address and threatened a man before assaulting him, but no firearms were discharged during the incident.

“The victim received minor injuries from this assault and was later attended to by ambulance staff.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Zhou says the offenders fled the scene in a vehicle and entered the Northwestern Motorway (SH 16) travelling north.

"Several Police units signalled for the driver to stop, but he did not, and took off at speed.

“We decided not to pursue due to the manner of driving but tracked the vehicle north along State Highway 1 with the help of the Police Eagle helicopter,” he says.

One of the front tyres on the vehicle was successfully spiked near Oteha Valley, but the driver continued, driving at dangerous speeds.

“As the vehicle passed Moir Hill, the occupants threw out several boxes, bags, and other items from the vehicle onto the Puhoi to Moir Northern Motorway, which Police had closed to other motorists.

“We were able to successfully spike the remaining front tyre on the vehicle, but the driver has continued, driving on rims,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Zhou says.

At around 2.22am, the vehicle eventually came to a stop near Kaiwaka, and armed Police took the four occupants into custody without further incident.

“Thankfully no one else was injured during the incident, which played out over almost 100 kilometres.”

Police are considering charges for the four men arrested.

