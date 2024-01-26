Call For Submissions On Proposed Investment In Canterbury’s Transport System



The Canterbury Regional Transport Committee is seeking feedback on its proposed plan for the region’s transport system.

The draft Canterbury Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–34 sets out the current state of the region's transport system, the challenges it faces, and the priorities for future investment.

The draft plan proposes a $10.8 billion investment in Canterbury over the next decade. This is almost double the investment signalled in the previous plan three years ago.

Chair of the Canterbury Regional Transport Committee Peter Scott said the Committee welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with central government, councils outside of the region, the private sector and the wider community to improve transport in Canterbury and across the South Island.

“We’ve got a vision for the way we hope people will move around Canterbury and the South Island into the future, and this plan sets out how we hope to achieve that.

“Most people glaze-over when we try to talk to them about these types of plans, but they shouldn’t.

“This is everyone’s opportunity to tell us what they think about what we’re proposing for our region over the next ten years, and helps us make sure that we’ve accurately reflected the experiences and aspirations of the community.

“With the community’s input, and support from the Government and our partners, we have the opportunity to reshape Canterbury’s transport system, and make it world-class,” said Scott.

The draft plan sets out a vision for an innovative, resilient, low emissions transport system that will:

Create a well-maintained network

Manage risk of exposure to extreme events

Support and develop connected public transport and active transport networks

Implement safer systems (Road to Zero)

Support and develop freight systems connecting to air, rail and sea.

“To deliver the work outlined in the draft plan we will need central government to come to the party to fund the gap we need, which will likely be around $4.6 billion,” continued Chair Scott.

Funding for transport programmes and projects across New Zealand mostly comes from council funding, direct Crown funding and the National Land Transport Fund, which is made up of road user charges and fuel taxes.

Make a submission

To find out more and have your say on the draft plan, you can make a submission:

Go to ecan.govt.nz/RLTP

Email haveyoursay@ecan.govt.nz

Post to Regional Land Transport Plan, Freepost 1201, PO Box 345, Christchurch, 8140.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm Monday 26 February 2024.

About the Canterbury Regional Transport Committee

The Canterbury Regional Transport Committee

comprises representatives from the region's councils as well as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It meets at least four times a year with a primary role to develop and implement the Regional Land Transport Plan.

The Regional Land Transport Plan is a legislative document that sets out the current state of the region's transport network, the challenges it faces, the priorities for future investment and the policies it will operate by. It covers a 10-year period and is updated every three years.

