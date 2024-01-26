Voting Packs Start Hitting Mailboxes For Hamilton East Ward By-election

Voting packs for the Hamilton East Ward by-election will be delivered by post to electors from today (Friday 26 January).

Voting packs include a voting document, return envelope and brief description about each candidate.

Sixteen candidates are standing to fill the vacant seat.

Hamilton City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Amy Viggers is looking forward to seeing who East Ward voters choose to represent them and hopes there will be a high voter turnout.

“We encourage all East Ward residents to keep an eye out in the mail for their voting pack and follow up if nothing arrives.”

If voters don’t receive a pack over the next week, it’s likely they’re not enrolled or need to update their details. Those not already enrolled to vote can do so up to Friday 16 February.

“It’s easy to enrol,” said Viggers. “You can go to enrol.vote.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676.”

To vote, voters simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or post box.

Voters are being urged to post their ballots back by Monday 12 February to guarantee they will arrive in time to be counted when voting closes at midday on Saturday 17 February. Voting papers can also be hand-delivered to the ballot box locations.

There are ballot boxes at Hillcrest, Chartwell and Te Kete Aronui Rototuna libraries. For information on other ballot box locations and how to vote go to: hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

