Six Youths Arrested Travelling In Stolen Cars

Police in Auckland have taken six youths into custody after they were observed travelling in stolen vehicles in Counties Manukau overnight.

Relieving Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Anson Lin, says two vehicles were sighted by Police at around 4am this morning.

“The vehicles were seen travelling in convoy on Ronwood Road in Manukau, heading towards Wiri.

“The Joint Traffic Operating Centre directed officers to where the vehicles were driving in Wiri, where they signalled for the drivers to stop,” he says.

At this stage, the offenders have promptly abandoned the vehicles on Laurelia Place and fled on foot towards Felicia Place while jumping fences.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was able to direct Police staff to where the offenders were hiding nearby and they were detained without further incident,” Senior Sergeant Anson Lin says.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

“This was great work from all the officers involved in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion,” he says.

The six offenders were aged between 12 and 15.

One has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, while the remaining five have been referred to Youth Aid.

