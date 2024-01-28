Police Seeking Information To Identify Man Following Incident, Napier

Police are seeking information following an incident that took place in Greenmeadows on Saturday 27 January.

Around 9:15pm a woman was approached by a man while walking her dog on the York Street footpath, near the Westminster Avenue T-intersection and Anderson Park.

As she neared the intersection, the man is reported to have gotten out of a vehicle, pulled the woman across the road and attempted to indecently assault her in Anderson Park.

The man is approximately 5 foot 9 inches/ 175cm tall and was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up.

Members of the public who saw this take place or have information that could assist Police investigating this incident are encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with information can make a report to Police through 105 quoting file number 240128/3120.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

