Do You Know This Man?

Whangamata Police are investigating following two burglaries in the Whangamata area reported this weekend.

Both incidents took place at neighbouring properties on Port Road between 10pm on Friday 26 and 12:40am on Saturday 27.

We believe the man pictured will be able to assist in our enquiries and we are seeking the public’s help to identify him.

If you know this man or have information that could assist Police, please contact Sergeant Will Hamilton through 105 by quoting file number 240126/7410.

