Plan Ahead For Tram Road Off-ramp Improvements

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising drivers to plan ahead for closures of the SH1 Tram Road off-ramp between Christchurch and Kaiapoi.

The closures will allow contractors to complete a range of safety improvements at the off-ramp, making the intersection safer for everyone who uses it. Work begins today (Monday 29 January), and is expected to be completed in late April 2024.

The safety upgrade work includes:

New traffic signals at the Tram Road off-ramp, which will improve the safety, efficiency, and capacity of the right turn towards Kaiapoi

Extending the free left-turn, which will provide a safe merging space for drivers on Tram Road

The relocation of light poles and the installation of a new kerb and channel

The installation of a two-metre-wide cycle lane around the free left-turn on Tram Road to make it safer for people on bikes travelling west towards Ohoka.

The Tram Road off-ramp will be fully closed at times during the work, primarily overnight between 8pm and 4am. The off-ramp will remain open during weekday peak evening periods.

During the off-ramp closures, motorway traffic will be detoured via Ohoka Road and Island Road. The Tram Road overpass will operate one-way eastbound only across the motorway bridge during the work, while westbound traffic will be detoured via Main North Road, Ohoka Road and Island Road.

The Tram Road on-ramp will remain be accessible throughout the work, and in particular during the weekday peak morning period. During overnight off-ramp and Tram Road closures, access to the on-ramp will be available from the east approach (Main North Road) side only.

Drivers heading from Christchurch to Kaiapoi are encouraged to consider using Main North Road and the Old Waimakariri Bridge to access Kaiapoi to avoid disruption at the interchange. Please follow signage, drive with care through the worksite and allow extra time for journeys.

For more information go to: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/christchurch-motorways/christchurch-northern-corridor

