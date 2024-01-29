Hawke’s Bay’s Communities Invited To Stand Together For The First Anniversary Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Wednesday, 14 February this year marks the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As one of the hardest hit regions, Hawke’s Bay communities have worked together, united and aligned, with a collective goal of ensuring Hawke’s Bay is a prosperous, sustainable, and resilient region.

The region’s Councils and partner agencies have been working to plan a thoughtful, considerate, and cohesive programme of community events that enables all Hawke’s Bay’s communities to recognise the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle in a way that works for them.

On this day, there will be a range of different ways for people to show their support as Hawke’s Bay stands together to commemorate one year since Cyclone Gabrielle:

In Wairoa , there will be a 1.8km memorial hīkoi from the banks of the Wairoa River through North Clyde streets and ending at the Tapuae Grounds. There will also be a Mokopuna Day at the Tapuae Grounds during the day, and a whānau concert in the evening.

, there will be a 1.8km memorial hīkoi from the banks of the Wairoa River through North Clyde streets and ending at the Tapuae Grounds. There will also be a Mokopuna Day at the Tapuae Grounds during the day, and a whānau concert in the evening. In Central Hawke’s Bay , there will be a lunchtime community event the Pōrangahau Hall and a commemoration service at Waipawa Primary School.

, there will be a lunchtime community event the Pōrangahau Hall and a commemoration service at Waipawa Primary School. In Hastings , there will be a commemoration service at Civic Square.

, there will be a commemoration service at Civic Square. In Napier , there will be a commemoration service at the Soundshell.

, there will be a commemoration service at the Soundshell. Across Hawke’s Bay , communities will be invited to reflect together with a minute of silence at midday.

, communities will be invited to reflect together with a minute of silence at midday. People are also encouraged to dress in Hawke’s Bay’s black and white colours.

In whichever way Hawke’s Bay’s communities choose to mark the first anniversary, 14 February will provide an opportunity to acknowledge the courage and resilience shown by everyone affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

To find out more about the Council-organised public events, visit www.hawkesbaytogether.co.nz.

