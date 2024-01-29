Road users urged to drive/ride safe as the Burt Munro Challenge approaches

The Burt Munro Challenge is right around the corner and Police remind riders travelling south for the action-packed event that there is zero tolerance for unsafe behaviour on our public roads.

The annual motorcycle event which runs from February 7-11 in and around the Invercargill area, attracts thousands of enthusiasts both riders and spectators from throughout New Zealand and overseas.

Coinciding with the Burt Munro Challenge and other significant occasions like Waitangi Day and Lunar New Year celebrations over February, Police will action Operation Aquarius in which travellers can expect to see a visible Police presence across the Te Waipounamu roading network.

Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman says the focus of the operation is to ensure those who are attending the Burt Munro Challenge arrive safely, have a safe and enjoyable time, and return home without harm.

“It’s important to inform the public that they can expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere along their travels.

“We know many will be excited about the upcoming Burt Munro Challenge, there is also Waitangi Day and Lunar New Year celebrations that I’m sure many will look to make travel plans around.

Inspector Bowman says while Police will be out in numbers, road safety is a responsibility shared by all and every road user can play their part in keeping our roads safe - including motorcyclists who might be heading to the Burt Munro event.

“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users given the much lower levels of protection they have in the event of a crash compared to the occupant of a car. So, we want to do our part to ensure everyone is safe on our roads.

“We urge riders not to take unnecessary risks, don’t ride tired or impaired by alcohol or drugs. Make sure your bike is up to scratch before you set off and wear the proper gear – including high-vis so you are seen.”

If you witness any illegal or unsafe behaviour, please call Police on 111 in case of an emergency or on 105 for non-emergency reports.



