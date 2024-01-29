Police seek information following fatality, Dunedin

Police are attending a sudden death in Hillary Street, Liberton, Dunedin reported at around 9am today and currently being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence while enquiries are undertaken into the circumstances of the incident.

There is not thought to be any ongoing safety risk to the public arising from the incident.

Police are seeking the public’s help and ask that anyone who has any information that may assist enquiries, or who saw any unusual activity in Hillary Street between 28 and 29 January 2024, to please contact 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240129/7479.

We are limited in what further information can be provided while the investigation is underway, additional details will be provided when available.



