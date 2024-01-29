Update: Khandallah homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Wellington Police are following positive lines of enquiry in the homicide investigation launched following the death of a woman in Khandallah on Wednesday 24 January.

Over the past five days Police have been conducting enquiries in the Baroda Street area and at the property of deceased, Helen Gregory. A scene examination at the address is ongoing.

Police wish to assure the community that we believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to be an ongoing risk to the community.

Police wish to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist with enquiries and we wish to reiterate the appeal for information.

If you have information that could assist with enquiries, please contact Police via 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240125/1641.

