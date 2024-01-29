Incident Notification: Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service Major Rescue from Rocks at Sunset Beach, Port Waikato

Please be advised that at 10.30am Monday 29th January, surf lifeguards responded to an incident with two fishermen stuck on the rocks, in distress and with an incoming tide and large swells.

With hightide two hours away, at 11.30am one RWC with two lifeguards was launched to access the situation, but conditions were deemed too rough. One guard from the RWC swam to the rocks to assess the situation further and help the patients while conditions worsened.

A call was made for support from Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which responded with one helicopter and winch at 1.15pm

At 1.20pm the two patients were singularly winched from the rocks into the helicopter.

Photo by Maria Timmermans

