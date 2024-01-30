Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waitangi Commemoration Event For Our Kapiti Coast Community

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Waitangi commemorations, hosted by the Whakarongotai Marae Trustees under the rangatiratanga of their local iwi Te Āti Awa in partnership with Kāpiti Coast District Council, will be held on Saturday 3 February at Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae, between 10am and 5pm.

Whakarongotai Marae Trustee Chair Lois McNaught says this Te Puna o Te Aroha, The Wellspring of Love community event is open to all and will provide an opportunity for people to reflect on what it means to be a New Zealander – past, present, and future.

“We’re pleased to recognise and commemorate with our community the unique role, characters, and local stories specific to Te Tiriti,” says Kuikui Lois.

“The day will provide a great opportunity for Uri (descendants) of the original owners of the Ngārara whenua (land) and others, to learn about the tūpuna (ancestors) of the Marae and whakapapa, as well as the local contribution and environment at the time of Te Tiriti signing.

"May 1840 was a significant time regarding signatories to the Treaty on the Kapiti Coast. Beginning with our Chieftainess Rangi Topeora who signed Te Tiriti on Mana Island on 17 May 1840. Followed on the same day by Te Rauparaha, Matene Te Whiwhi, and Tamihana Te Rauparaha who signed it on Kapiti Island.

“Two days later, on 16 May 1840, twenty Te Āti Awa Tūpuna signed Te Tiriti in Waikanae.

“Eight Rangatira signed in Ōtaki on 19 May 1840 and another two signatories were added on Motungarara Island on 4 June 1840.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“On Mana Island, 19 June 1840, Te Rauparaha was asked to sign again, accompanied by Te Rangihaeata.

“This Saturday, our Waitangi Commemoration event will begin with a Mihi Whakatau at 10am on Whakarongotai Marae. Those wishing to participate in this part of the day are asked to gather at the Marae gates in Frater Lane at 9.30am. There they’ll be briefed about how our Manuhiri (visitors) will be brought onto the Marae and on our Kawa (protocols) and Tikanga (appropriate practices and behaviour).

“At approximately 11am, we’ll have kapa haka performances, live solo and band entertainment, and tāmariki (children’s) activities. Historical storytelling will begin in the Whare Taonga around 12 o’clock, while High Tea will be available between 11.30am and 3pm for a koha (donation). A Hāngi (also available for a koha) will be lifted at 3pm.

“There'll be a few food trucks and stalls available throughout the day, making our Waitangi Commemorations a truly whānau-friendly affair.

“It’s times like these we reflect on the Whakatauaki of our Rangatira, Wi Parata Te Kākākura. Whakarongo ki ngā kupu o Ngā Kaumātua, Kākahutia i runga i a koe, mau e hoatu ki Te Ao. Learn the wisdom of your elders, apply it to yourself and pass it on. This sharing of our history is symbolic of what we want to achieve through our community event.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council Mayor Janet Holborow says Council is a committed Te Tiriti partner and are proud to be supporting Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai with their Waitangi Commemorations.

“This is a day when we can connect as a community and reflect on the history of mana whenua in our district and across Aotearoa,” says Mayor Holborow.

“It’s also a time to reflect on Council’s relationship with mana whenua, and how we can continue to strengthen our commitment to working together for the benefit of our diverse community and our environment.

“This event is open to everyone, so bring your fold out chairs, picnic blankets, sun hats and refillable water bottles and enjoy a memorable day of connection, community and learning.”

For the full day’s programme and further details, please visit the Te Puna o Te Aroha – Waitangi Commemorations Facebook event post found here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 