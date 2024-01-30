Update: Investigation into unexplained death, Dunedin

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis:

Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists continue to examine the scene of an unexplained death at a property in Hillary Street, Dunedin.

Police can now name the victim as 27-year-old Gurgit Singh, a resident at the address.

A significant effort is being put into establishing the circumstances that led to this unexplained death. Police have a responsibility on behalf of the victim’s family and the wider community (notwithstanding our Coronial responsibilities), to establish fact.

A team of 25 investigators are interviewing and speaking with family, friends and work colleagues of the victim, to try and establish his movements prior to his death.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow in Christchurch.

Police wish to thank everyone who has provided information so far. This is greatly appreciated.

We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation, or who saw any unusual activity in Hillary Street between 28 and 29 January 2024, to please contact 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240129/7479.

