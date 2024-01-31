Water Restrictions Ease In Picton And Waikawa

As water restrictions ease in Picton and Waikawa, residents and visitors are still encouraged to save water and make ‘every drop count.’

From today Picton and Waikawa residents can use sprinklers again on alternate days as well as hand-held hoses. Flushing of boat motors is permitted and light boat washing is now allowed but should be kept to a minimum. Reduced Council irrigation continues at Endeavour Park.

The popular water play area on the Picton Foreshore will also reopen on weekends and public holidays from 9am to 9pm, Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney said.

“We thank the community for their efforts over the past few weeks but do encourage continued conservation of water to avoid a return to tighter water restrictions. With warm and dry weather still ahead of us it makes good sense to still make every drop count,” he said.

The revised restrictions are:

Hand-held hoses permitted for watering gardens

A property with an even numbered street address may use sprinklers only on even numbered calendar days

A property with an odd numbered street address may use sprinklers only on odd numbered calendar days

Only one tap may be used at a time to run a sprinkler or sprinkler systems

The term sprinkler means any hose which is not held and directed by hand

Boat motor flushing and light boat washing is permitted but should be kept to a minimum

Reduced Council irrigation at Endeavour Park

No water use by cruise ships

Water restrictions have been in place in Picton and Waikawa since early January when water stopped flowing over the Essons Valley dam due to low rainfall, high levels of evapotranspiration and high summer demand, leaving the township reliant on the Speeds Road supply and reservoirs at the Elevation and Victoria Domain. Adequate levels must be retained in the reservoirs to cater for power outages at Speeds Road and for firefighting purposes.

“Since then, process modifications have been made to the Essons Valley water treatment plant which enables the treatment of lower quality water. This change has been possible due to recent changes in the Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules allowing a change to the UV dose process,” Mr Rooney said.

The restrictions apply to all properties on the Picton and Waikawa supply until further notice.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/picton-water-supply/2024-pictonwaikawa-water-restrictions

