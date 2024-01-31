Serious Crash, Winton

Police are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on State Highway 6, in the Winton Township between Brandon and Wemyss Streets reported around 1:40pm.

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while a scene examaination takes place.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

