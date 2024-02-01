Preparation Is Key For Commemorations At Waitangi

Police are seeking the public’s support in ensuring commemorations run smoothly ahead of Waitangi Day next week.

Police are working with a number of communities and partners as annual events take place during the weekend in the lead up to 6 February.

Acting Northland District Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett, says Police in Te Tai Tokerau have a long-standing and strong relationship with iwi, hapu and community.

“Waitangi is one of the biggest police operations in New Zealand.

“Large numbers of people are expected to attend the week's commemorations and we would like to remind people to be safe and be patient,” Inspector Bennett says.

“With longer summer days, and people travelling around our beautiful region, we are asking people to take care with their day-to-day movements.

“Motorists should take extra steps to mitigate risks while driving by wearing seatbelts, driving to the conditions and following speed limits.

“Our roads will have more traffic so please be patient, whether you are driving down the road or across the country.”

Inspector Bennett says Police have a strong partnership with the Waitangi National Trust, working to ensure the public are safe and enjoy the Waitangi celebrations.

Police Iwi Liaison Officers will also work alongside iwi to deliver a whānau-friendly weekend.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and support so that everyone can arrive and depart from the Far North safely.”

