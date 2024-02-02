Police Urging Care Ahead Of Waitangi Day Travel

Amidst the disappointing number of road deaths to begin 2024, Police is strongly urging all road users to consider their safety and of others when travelling, as many are expected to take the opportunity for a long Waitangi weekend.

Having sadly lost 34 lives on our roads over the month of January, Director of Road Policing, Superintendent Steve Greally is calling on all motorists to prioritise safety as a number of holidays and events approach.

“The number of road deaths this past month has been disheartening and our thoughts remain with those families who have and are still coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.

“Police are doing their best to prevent and protect people from road trauma, but we need drivers and riders to accept responsibility for their driving behaviours.”

As Waitangi Day approaches, there are also many across New Zealand travelling to celebrating Lunar New Year, while thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to embark on Invercargill for the Burt Munro Challenge.

Superintendent Greally anticipates an increased number of motorists looking to capitalise on upcoming occasions, although road users can expect to see our patrols anywhere and at any time to deter everyone from any risky behaviours.

“Staff across the country will have their respective operations in place, all with the intent keeping our road safe, and Police will be taking enforcement action where necessary – there are no excuses for any unsafe behaviours on our roads,” he said.

“We simply want everyone to drive with care, stay patient in the event there are roadworks along your journey, and keep alert on our roads.”

Further advice for travellers includes planning for your journey. NZTA Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner (link is external)is an online tool which provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks, and road closures.

© Scoop Media

