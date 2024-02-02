Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan Open For Consultation

The draft Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–2054 (RLTP) is open for consultation meaning residents, businesses and community groups can submit feedback.

The RLTP is updated every three years and it sets out how the region’s land transport system will develop over the next 30 years.

The Regional Transport Committee, made up of representatives from Waikato’s regional, city and district councils, Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail, develop the plan to create a regional consensus of our priority work and projects.

Waikato Regional Councillor and chair of the transport committee, Mich’eal Downard, says planning and developing any transport system is a long game and the RLTP is critical for presenting Waikato’s case for central government funding alongside work funded at council level.

“We’re working to build a clear and compelling case for investment in our region. We know that Waikato is strategically important to the New Zealand economy, and our network has faced some serious challenges in recent years. Our ability to face challenges in the future depends on planning today.”

Taking into account the wide range of transport issues and priorities around the region, the proposed plan focuses on five core areas: network resilience, climate change, safety, accessibility and growth.

Cr Downward says regional resilience is a critical component of the proposed plan: “We have seen first hand the devastating effects that nature can inflict on our transport system. Nowhere has this been more evident over the last 12 months than in the Coromandel and along our rural networks.”

At the same time, the plan works to ensure the transport network is fit to support our growing population, diverse communities and economic development.

Cr Downward says the committee encourages anyone to read the draft plan and submit feedback about any or all of the area that may be important to them. “We need to know what people’s transport needs are so we can advocate for them on behalf of the whole Waikato.”

The consultation period is open until Monday, 4 March and people can read the plan and make submissions on the Waikato Regional Council website: waikatoregion.govt.nz/draft-rltp-2024

