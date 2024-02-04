High Fire Danger Forecast For Next Week

Fire and Emergency is urging the public to be cautious next week with high and extreme fire danger expected for many areas.

This includes Central Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, South Canterbury’s high country, Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Northland and Auckland.

Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says a warm air mass from Australia is expected to pass over the country next week, bringing very warm temperatures and gusty winds in some places.

"These conditions will drive up the fire risk, particularly on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, especially in those areas which are already dry and experiencing elevated fire danger," he says.

"Fires in these conditions will start quickly, spread quickly, and pose a threat to life and property.

"We are calling on the public to be extra vigilant over the coming days. Many areas already have restricted or prohibited fire seasons in place.

"Activities such as mowing, operating machinery, cutting, or welding steel, if done in or near long dry grass, can be hazardous and should be carried out during cooler parts of the day.

"Devices that use heat such as barbecues, fish smokers, and gas cookers have controls around where and how they can be used, depending on the area you live.

"Always visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check that it is safe before undertaking fire risk activities outdoors.

"Don’t be that person who ignores the advice and starts a damaging wildfire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tim Mitchell urges those living in other areas of the country not to be complacent.

"The public needs to understand that lower risk doesn’t mean no risk. Even smaller wildfires can have a significant impact on communities.

"We need everyone to play their part in helping keep their communities safe from wildfires."

Head to www.checkitsalright.nz for more fire safety advice.

© Scoop Media

