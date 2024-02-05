Update - Teens Located Safe And Well After Night In Bush

Two teens reported missing on the Karapoti track, in the Akatarawa Forest Park have been located safe and well by hunters.

Police began searching about 4.30am, after the pair failed to return home from a walk that they set out on about 5.30pm last night.

They were found by hunters shortly after 8am. Thankfully, neither teen nor their two dogs, were hurt.

Police would like to remind anyone going into the bush that if you are potentially leaving a cell phone coverage area to tell someone where you are going, when you intend to be back, and to take a Personal Locater Beacon if you have one.

We would like to thank the hunters, the Land Search and Rescue teams, and others involved in this operation, along with members of the public for their concern.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

