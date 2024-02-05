Kirwee Fire Update #4

The fire at Kirwee has been contained with no loss of buildings or livestock.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Dave Berry says that seven helicopters and eight crews of firefighters are working on the fire today, supported by heavy machinery.

An aerial inspection this morning confirmed that there was had been no buildings damaged or livestock caught up in the fire, which has burned 80 hectares of pine plantation, scrub and some farmland beside the Waimakariri River.

Last night an estimated 10 properties on Old West Coast Road were evacuated as a precaution, while several other households self-evacuated.

This morning Fire and Emergency will provide an update for the evacuated residents at a community meeting in Kirwee at 11am. The meeting is at the Kirwee Community Hall.

Dave Berry says that today’s hot and windy weather will create extreme fire behaviour if any new fires start. He asks everyone in Canterbury to take great care with any activities that could cause any sparks and start another fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

