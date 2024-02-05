Information Sought, Serious Crash Te Hauke

Police investigating a fatal crash in Te Hauke on 28 January want to speak with any witnesses to the crash.

The crash occurred on State Highway 2, at the intersection with Colin White Road just before 9:30am.

The rider of the motorbike died in hospital last week.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, especially the driver of the silver Ford Falcon XR6, as we believe they may have critical information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105, or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240128/5038.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

