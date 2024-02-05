Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Community Feedback Wins Hurunui Council Awards

Monday, 5 February 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Positive community feedback has won Hurunui District Council the Snap Send Solve NZ Community Engagement Award for the second consecutive year and Third place in the Top 10 Councils Award.

The New Zealand Community Engagement Award is presented to the council that has the highest percentage of Snappers relative to their population with the highest speed to solve rating. Hurunui District Council achieved a Snapper population percentage of 4% with an average star rating of 3.81 for speed to solve across 2023. All councils across Aotearoa New Zealand were considered.

As well as the Community Engagement Award, Hurunui Council achieved Third place in the Top 10 Councils Award in New Zealand, based on ratings from users of the community app when they provide an update on their experiences in how their Snap was resolved. These include overall experience with the council, communication from council, their satisfaction with the solve and the speed of the solve.

“The award is presented to the councils that have the highest overall star rating across New Zealand councils (minimum 365 reports),” says Danny Gorog, Founder and CEO of Snap Send Solve.

Hurunui District Council CEO Hamish Dobbie says the Snap Send Solve app supports continual improvement of levels of service as the Council strives to meet community needs.

“It’s a great endorsement of the work of Council officers in responding in a timely manner to queries and working alongside our communities to ensure the community’s assets are looked after and our infrastructure is resilient. Whether it’s a damaged culvert, graffiti on a community hall, a leaking pipe or dumped rubbish, the community are our eyes and ears,” Dobbie says.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black says: “Our communities have rated us and it’s fabulous to get this feedback from them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to report an issue and responded to give an update on their experience. This is a great tool so I urge more people to utilise it.”

