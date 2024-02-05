Kirwee Fire Update #8

Two ground crews and a drone crew will monitor the fire
ground overnight at Kirwee to ensure the fire remains under
control.
Two helicopters will fly until dusk tonight
as work to extinguish the fire continues.
Incident
Controller Dave Berry says the crews had done a superb job
today to get the fire to the point it is tonight.
"It
was a massive effort today by all our firefighters, pilots
and support staff in hot, trying conditions.
"As a
result of this excellent work, we have made considerable
progress in extinguishing the fire."
The ground crews
will be patrolling the fire ground tonight to extinguish any
hotspots or flareups. They will be aided by the drone crew
carrying out aerial surveillance identifying
hotspots.
Tuesday will see several crews back on the
ground supported by aircraft and machinery continuing to
work to extinguish the fire.
Dave Berry says the fire
danger will remain very high and urged people to take extra
care.
"Across Canterbury today we have seen multiple
avoidable fires occur and we remind people who carried out
burns to check their burn piles and ensure they are raked
out and extinguished. We also remind everyone that we are in
a total fire ban," he says.
"With the continued hot
weather tomorrow, we ask everyone to ensure they don’t
carry out any activity that may cause a spark and ignition.
If anyone sees smoke or fire, please ring 111
immediately.
"Finally, I would like to say a big thank
you to the community for their ongoing support as we
continue our work."
This is the last update for the
night, unless significant developments occur. The next
update is expected to be around 10am on
Tuesday.
