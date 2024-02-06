Alexandra Police Appeal For Information Following Damage To Public Toilets

Alexandra Police are investigating after multiple reports of wilful damage to public toilets across the area over January.

Significant damage is reported to have occurred at the Tarbert Street toilets sometime overnight on Friday 5 January and at the Centennial Avenue and Brandon Street toilets overnight on Sunday 11 January.

Anyone that saw suspicious activity around these toilets at the relevant times, or entered one of the facilities on those nights and has information that could assist Police is encouraged to get in touch.

Information can be given to Police by contacting 105 or Constable Scott Vollweiler by emailing Scott.vollweiler@police.govt.nz quoting the relevant file number below:

- Tarbert Street, Friday 5 January: 240116/7991

- Centennial Avenue, Sunday 11 January: 240116/7455

- Brandon Street, Sunday 11 January: 240116/7432

