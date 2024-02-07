Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant Impact On Emissions Expected With New Electric Buses

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The first of a fleet of electric buses (e-buses) will appear on Dunedin’s streets in February 2024.

ORC Public and Active Transport Committee co-chair Andrew Noone says “This is a significant investment in our environment as well as in public transport.

“We’re introducing 11 electric buses this month. Combined, they will reduce fuel consumption by nearly 240, 000 litres of diesel a year.

“Not only will this help improve air quality in Dunedin – it’s a significant contribution towards the city’s 2030 zero carbon goals.

“For instance, nearly 648,000 km of the 4.5 million km travelled by our buses on the road each year will now be zero emissions,” says Cr Noone.

An e-bus trial in 2021 tested the buses on Dunedin’s public transport routes, including hills, the city centre and motorways. It found that the buses performed well on the hills.

“We hope passengers will enjoy riding these new electric buses, which are quieter than diesel and have advanced safety and other technology, including an on-board fire suppression system.

“No worries either in Dunedin winters, as the new buses operate well in cold weather and start in sub-zero temperatures,” says Cr Noone.

Six e-bus chargers are in place at Ritchies bus depot. Drivers have been trained on the new vehicles and the buses are being set up to allow them to operate Bee Card.

The bus fleets in both Dunedin and Queenstown will be shifting over to electric over the next four years as e-buses are added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Details in short:

  • Contributing to zero carbon goals:
  • 648,000 km of the 4.5 million km travelled by Orbus fleet on the road each year will now be zero emissions.
  • Combined, the e-buses will reduce fuel consumption by nearly 240,000 litres of diesel a year.
  • The first eleven buses are destined for Unit 3 service and are expected to start running in February 2024.
  • Unit 3 routes include: Ridge Runner – 15 (Ridgerunner), and 10 / 11 (Shiel Hill to Opoho), and 5/6 (Pine Hill –Calton Hill).
  • A further eleven e-buses will go into service on Unit 5 from mid-2025.
  • Unit 5 routes include: 70 (Brighton – Abbotsford and Green Island), 77 (Mosgiel, Fairfield, Green Island to City), 78 (Mosgiel to City Express), 80 (Mosgiel East Circuit), 81 (Mosgiel West Circuit)
  • The buses are set up to use Bee Cards.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tomorrow, And The Spirit Of Moana Jackson


Since ACT is sponsoring the Treaty Principles Bill, it is understandable that David Seymour should be catching most of the flak being generated by the Bill. National, by contrast, is offering soothing reassurances that the Bill will be allowed to progress only so far, and no further. Yet looking at the Bill through that lens obscures the fact that National, ACT and New Zealand First all share a common hostility to the view that Te Tiriti ō Waitangi ever created a partnership between equals. In reality, National, ACT and New Zealand First share a common lineage on race relations, and Don Brash is their shared ancestor...
More


PM Luxon: Waitangi Speech


Thank you Ngā Puhi, Te Tai Tokerau iwi and the Waitangi National Trust for once again hosting these ceremonies commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Waitangi Day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the foundations of our nation – our history – and to look forward. So, thank you for prompting us in this forum to answer two questions: 1) Where do we want to be as a nation by 2040? And 2) What do we need to focus on in the next three years to get there? Both are good and timely questions...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 