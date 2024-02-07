Creative Communities Fund Supports Growing Arts Sector In Tauranga Moana

Painting clubs, dancing shows, art exhibitions, foodie fests, garden delights, cultural traditions; vibrancy, joy; to our city these bring, these are a few of our favourite things …

Whether you’re a culture vulture or a local creative, if you have a creative community project or event in mind, applications are now open for the latest funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Creative Communities Scheme aims to encourage more people to participate in local arts and to support the diversity of local cultural traditions, says Greg McManus, Director of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Tauranga City Council.

“Helping to grow Tauranga Moana’s creative heart and cultural identity, the Creative Communities Scheme enables communities to bring creativity - be it music, dancing, filmmaking, weaving, singing, poetry and theatre - into the everyday lives of locals across the region, helping to make arts and culture a core part of our identity.”

The Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between Creative New Zealand (the national arts development agency) and local councils. Each year Creative New Zealand provides funding to city and district councils to distribute within their area. In recent years Creative New Zealand has provided more than $3.2m which has supported more than 1800 projects across the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year, in addition to the $100,000 available through the Creative Communities Scheme, a special, one-off festival fund is also available. The Festivals Fund, worth $30,000, is designed to support established festivals that celebrate the cultures and stories of New Zealand, which have been impacted by Covid-19 in recent years.

Successful events to receive support from previous funding rounds of the Creative Communities Scheme include Holi Colour Splash 2024and Matariki at the Village 2024.

Bela Reid from the One Love Charity who runs the annual Holi Colour Splash event, says the event helps support the diverse artistic cultural traditions of local communities while also fostering positive cross-cultural understanding and relationships across the Tauranga region.

“With Holi Colour Splash, we want to support a creative ecosystem which includes celebrating a vibrant and diverse cultural spirit and sense of identity in the city. We collaborate with a wide network of over 2000 people (performers, volunteers and spectators) and the event helps bring art and culture to the people. The event continues to gain in popularity, growing by around 30% each year. “

Applications for both the Creative Communities Scheme and the one-off Festivals Fund can be submitted via the application portal on the Tauranga City Council website. More information is available at www.tauranga.govt.nz/creativefund.

Applications for the Creative Communities Scheme and the one-off Festival Fund are now open and close on 4th March 2024.

There are three funding rounds for the Creative Communities Scheme in Tauranga Moana each year, these typically take place in February, May and October.

© Scoop Media

