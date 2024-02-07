Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kirwee And Glasnevin Fire Updates

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency crews have been working very hard overnight to extinguish and dampen down hotspots within the fire area.

There are two crews on site today continuing to monitor and extinguish the fire. There are several areas of deep-seated burning due to the extreme dry conditions in the area.

Incident Commander Des Irving again thanked the affected residents and travellers for their patience.

"We realise the impact closing State Highway 1 had on many people last night, but this was for the safety of everyone involved.

"Both lanes of the road re-opened this morning, but there is still fire trucks moving across the road, as well as smoke in the area, so please travel with care as we want everyone to get home safely and for our firefighters to be able to conduct their work in a safe way."

For tonight, one crew will monitor and patrol the fire ground, and will be supported by a drone team mapping the fire and identifying hotspots.

Kirwee fire extinguishment work continues

The massive effort continues to try extinguish this large, deep-seated fire.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says overnight crews have monitored and patrolled the incident, and the drone team was again in action detecting hotspots.

"We again have around 50 firefighters and an Incident Management Team working at this fire, with similar resources also expected tomorrow.

"This shows just how deep-seated some of the burning is at this fire, making it difficult to extinguish.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It is hot, dry dusty conditions, and hard, arduous work for our firefighters."

Four excavators and multiple tankers are being used. One helicopter is on site on standby if needed.

This morning, Fire and Emergency met with impacted farmers and Environment Canterbury to discuss recovery.

Traffic and speed restrictions remain in place, with Brian Keown asking people to drive with care around the fire ground.

Crews will monitor and patrol the fire ground tonight.

Fire risk remains very high across Canterbury

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse says it has been a very busy start to the year for the Canterbury brigades, and there is little to no relief in the forecast for the next two months.

"Hot, dry, and windy weather is expected to continue, causing vegetation to dry out. In these conditions, fires spread quickly and are difficult to control, as we have seen in Kirwee.

People have to keep taking extreme care when undertaking any activities that may cause sparks, like mowing, welding, or driving vehicles in long dry grass, Dave Stackhouse says.

"People must have ways to extinguish any fire that may start from sparks and not undertake this work during the heat of the day, instead defer to early morning when the temperature is lower.

"People also need to be prepared to evacuate their homes if they are impacted by a wildfire," he says.

"In both Kirwee and Glasnevin, people were either evacuated, under prepare-to-evacuate orders, or self-evacuated.

"This can have a big impact on people, so you need to be prepared and have a plan for how you will get out, and where you will go, if you do have to evacuate. This includes your livestock and animals."

People can take simple steps to make their properties easier to defend against fire.

This includes:

- Clearing flammable material from 10m around homes and buildings.

- Moving firewood stacked against houses

- Clearing gutters of dried leaves etc that will easily catch fire

- Clearing flammable material from under decks

- Trimming trees and bushes and removing the trimmings

- Keeping grass short (using a trimmer with a nylon line is safer in these conditions than a mower or trimmer with a metal blade that could create a spark)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tomorrow, And The Spirit Of Moana Jackson


Since ACT is sponsoring the Treaty Principles Bill, it is understandable that David Seymour should be catching most of the flak being generated by the Bill. National, by contrast, is offering soothing reassurances that the Bill will be allowed to progress only so far, and no further. Yet looking at the Bill through that lens obscures the fact that National, ACT and New Zealand First all share a common hostility to the view that Te Tiriti ō Waitangi ever created a partnership between equals. In reality, National, ACT and New Zealand First share a common lineage on race relations, and Don Brash is their shared ancestor...
More


PM Luxon: Waitangi Speech


Thank you Ngā Puhi, Te Tai Tokerau iwi and the Waitangi National Trust for once again hosting these ceremonies commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Waitangi Day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the foundations of our nation – our history – and to look forward. So, thank you for prompting us in this forum to answer two questions: 1) Where do we want to be as a nation by 2040? And 2) What do we need to focus on in the next three years to get there? Both are good and timely questions...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 