Large Industrial Rubbish Fire In Onehunga

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are currently responding to a large industrial rubbish fire in Onehunga.

There are 22 crews on the ground working to contain the large fire that is 60 metres by 50 metres in size. One structure is on fire and a second structure is being threatened by fire.

Police have begun evacuating those immediately downwind from the fire.

Households and workplaces in the area of the fire should close windows, doors and ventilation systems.

If the smoke causes respiratory problems, please ring Healthline for free advice on 0800 611116 or see your doctor if you have breathing difficulties or chest pain.

Anyone in the vicinity is advised to keep out of the smoke.

Fire and Emergency also asks people NOT to fly drones in the area as helicopters are operating.

