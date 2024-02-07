Lee Valley Fire Update #1

Fire and Emergency is responding to a significant vegetation fire in the Lee Valley, in the Tasman District.

There are three separate areas of fire, spreading uphill into a pine plantation.

Five helicopters are supporting ground crews.

People in the area are urgently asked to avoid non-essential travel, particularly on Paton Rd, as traffic congestion is delaying some fire trucks from reaching the fire.

Police are assisting with evacuating people from local swimming spots. Road closures are in place.

We will provide a further update when more information is available.

