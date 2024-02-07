Anti-incineration Public Meeting In Te Awamutu

Don’t Burn Waipā, the community group opposing the Te Awamutu incinerator proposal, is hosting a public meeting at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, 21 February at the Te Awamutu Library. The meeting follows on from the District Council decision on calling-in the resource consent application on 7 February.

The Waikato Regional Council has requested that the Minister for Environment “Call in” the application because it is nationally significant with effects wider than just this region. Waipa District Council agreed to follow suit at it’s meeting on Wednesday. If the Minister agrees this means that the Environment Court would consider the application, rather than hearing commissioners appointed by both of the councils.

“We need to continue to educate the community about what we are doing and what to expect at the Environment Court. We also need to raise money for the upcoming hearings where we may need to bring in experts and lawyers to support our position,” said Eoin Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for Don’t Burn Waipā.

“We believe that calling-in the application is a good thing because a similar incinerator application in the Waimate District has already been called in. If our application also goes to the Court a consistent approach to both applications can be made. The factors that influenced the Minister to call In the Waimate proposal also apply here so we are optimistic of the outcome even though we now have a different government and Minister.”

“The committee behind Don’t Burn Waipā wants to say a huge THANK YOU to all those who are supporting our cause. Knowing that so many in our community are behind us is what keeps us going. This cause is worth fighting for.”

“The organising group has been busy preparing for a long haul. We are presently setting up a formal group that will represent the whole community. We have received great support from GoEco and the Zero Waste Network who have shared their knowledge, experience and valuable contacts.”

“We are aware that we need to broaden the ways we communicate and you may see some of us at local markets distributing info and selling T shirts. We hope to have our own website soon so that we can reach people who are not Facebook users. If any local groups would like someone to come and talk about what we are doing please contact us via our Facebook page and we will be pleased to help. If you would like to contribute you can donate on our give-a-little page.”

