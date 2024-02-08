Unchain Your Pedal Potential: Bike The Trail 2024

Wheels are in motion for Bike the Trail on Sunday 25 February, hosted by Greater Wellington, Hutt City and Upper Hutt City councils. The free whānau event invites our region’s keen cyclists, of all ages and stages, for a rewarding ride along the Hutt River Trail.

Starting at Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt, participants will follow the banks of Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River and cycle 21km to the Riverbank Carpark in Lower Hutt. Cyclists can also opt for the shorter 12km loop to and from Poet’s Park.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter encourages anyone who can balance on two wheels to give Bike the Trail a go.

“Bike the Trail creates a fun and inclusive environment, where everyone pedals at their own pace and enjoys the beautiful views of Te Awa Kairangi,” Cr Ponter says.

“Coming along to family-friendly events like this can help both adults and tamariki feel more confident on their bikes and practice cycling habits that’ll keep them safe on the road.”

Once participants have made it to the Riverbank Carpark, they can relax with music, ice cream, and free fruit, muesli bars and activities before returning to Harcourt Park on complimentary buses.

Upper Hutt City Mayor Wayne Guppy is fully behind this community event that celebrates the vibrant Hutt Valley and the collaborative efforts of the three councils.

“We look forward to Bike the Trail every year, and if you’ve never had the pleasure of riding along our precious awa, now is your chance!” Mayor Guppy says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The team has worked hard to plan this, so gather your friends, whānau and colleagues and register before 23 February to receive 10% off bike servicing at Get Fixed Cafe in Upper Hutt – ready to hit the trail.”

Members of the Pasifika men’s cycling group USO Bike Ride will ride with each ‘wave’ of cyclists, grouped by experience and speed, to provide support and first aid if needed.

Event organisers thank Pelorus Trust and Mitre 10 Upper Hutt and Petone for their ongoing support, and welcomes new sponsors Get Fixed Cafe, Tom and Luke, NtrailZ and Pedal Ready to this year’s event.

Registrations will be available on the day, however eventgoers are encouraged to pre-register to receive the 10% discount at Get Fixed Cafe.



To register or find more information, visit: bikethetrail.co.nz

© Scoop Media

