Take The Lead: Community Dog Walk Events In Queenstown And Wānaka

The much-anticipated Queenstown Dog Walk and Wānaka Dog Walk promises to set tails wagging as they return to the district on the last weekend of February 2024.

Hosted by QLDC, the canine celebration promises a pawsome time for all four-legged and two-legged participants. Attendees can expect a fun morning in the great outdoors with other dog-lovers, local pet business stallholders, and fun competitions and giveaways.

This year, prizes will be awarded for ‘best pimped out dog leash’, ‘best collar’, ‘best trick’ as well as the ever-popular dog tag Bingo game. A new ‘dog owner lookalike’ prize category is expected to be a hit with attendees.

The Queenstown Dog Walk kicks off at Frankton Domain on Saturday 24 February, with those attending asked to meet at 10.00am before heading off along Lake Whakatipu towards the Frankton Marina and back.

The Wānaka Dog Walk will be held at Station Park on Sunday 25 February, with Upper Clutha canines meeting at 10.00am then heading down to the lakefront and along towards Edgewater Resort, before doubling back.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Regulatory Manager, Anthony Hall encouraged dog owners and anyone interested to come and enjoy the events in Queenstown and the Upper Clutha.

“The dog walks are about building a stronger, more connected community. Animals have the fantastic ability of bringing people together, as the camaraderie shared among pet lovers often creates lasting bonds,” said Mr Hall.

“Our community dog walks are a fun way to celebrate dog ownership in the Queenstown Lakes District. The QLDC Animal Control team are excited to meet the community and chat through any questions or suggestions they may have.”

Both walks are designed to be gentle strolls and an opportunity to meet fellow dog owners, and to treat pups to a social day out filled with plenty of scents to sniff.

Anyone planning to attend must bring a lead for their pooch to be on at all times, and a disposable bag for their dog’s droppings.

The Queenstown Dog Walk and Wānaka Dog Walk are free and all are welcome to attend. More information on both events can be found at qldc.govt.nz/dog-walks

