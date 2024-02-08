Update - Operation Angelo

Police are no longer treating the death of John Wirihana Isaac as a homicide.

Mr Isaac’s body was located in the water near the Ngaruawāhia boat ramp on

January 18.

Following further enquiries, including the post-mortem examination, Police do

not believe his death is suspicious.

Our thoughts are with Mr Isaac’s friends and whānau during this difficult

time.

Police would like to acknowledge the significant public support shown

following the death of Mr Isaac and to thank everyone who has come forward

with information during the course of the investigation.

The matter is now before the Coroner.

